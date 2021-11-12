A severe thunderstorm brought heavy rain and strong winds to eastern Oklahoma on Wednesday night (10 November) causing damage to several buildings and leaving roads flooded.

Willard Campbell told the KTUL in Tulsa he was shocked by the severity of the storm, which he said was "over in 10 seconds".

Another witness, Jerrilyn Omara, said: “It was like it came out of the sky. There was no warning. We knew we were in bad weather but it was just like, kaboom!"