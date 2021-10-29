Two Olympians who have represented Team GB on the greatest stage were among a group of Extinction Rebellion protesters who broke into the Fawley oil refinery on Thursday (28 October).

Laura Baldwin represented Team GB in sailing; while Etienne Stott won a gold medal for Great Britain in canoeing but both said that they feel action needs to be taken now to stop the climate crisis.

The Olympians were part of a group of 15 XR protesters who broke into the site, bringing their pink boat ‘Beverly Geronimo’ with them.

