Residents of Oman have been rescued after Cyclone Shaheen lashed parts of Oman and Iran.

At least ten people were killed yesterday (Sunday) when the cyclone made contact with land

The storm arrived with winds between 75-93 mph as its eye crossed the land.

Oman’s National Committee for Emergency Management captures crews evacuating residents in Muscat with the help of a safety boat.

Local authorities in Oman changed Shaheen’s status from a cyclone to a tropical storm.

Rainfall and strong winds of up to 70 mph are expected to continue across the north of the country.