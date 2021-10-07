Humanitarian aid workers from the Pakistan Red Crescent Society have been filmed driving out to support Balochistan residents affected by an earthquake which struck in the early hours of Thursday morning. The quake has since killed at least 20 people and left hundreds injured. In a statement posted to Twitter, the organisation’s chairman Abrar Ul Haq said: “Red Crescent is devotedly active in helping the people in afflicted area, our relief teams are vigorously serving our people in this time of calamity. We are in collaboration with local administration to gauge the needs, more relief packages are on the way.”