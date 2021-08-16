Pollution has turned a lake in Paraguay an illuminous pink colour, just weeks after the same thing happened to the Corfo Lagoon in Argentina.

Waste from a tannery in the city of Paraguari is believed to be the cause of the abnormal water colour and the country’s Environment Minister has since blocked the facility from operating.

Local landowners fear that the industrial waste will further contaminate the streams that drain into Lake Ypoa, which is already killing fish that ingest the toxins.

Formal complaints have already been made against the tannery, but Lake Ypoa is not the first in Paraguay to be polluted.