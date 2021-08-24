Paraguay wildfires: Massive forest fire rips through national park

Multiple wildfires have raged throughout Paraguay in recent days, destroying thousands of hectares of protected wetlands and damaging the air quality in metropolitan areas.

National Emergency Ministry authorities reported on Monday (23 August) that a wildfire in the Cerro Corá National Park had been extinguished after five consecutive days of firefighting.

Over half of the park’s more than 5,000 hectares were devoured by the fire, according to local authorities. Extreme drought and strong winds have not helped firefighters and volunteers in their efforts to put out the fires in the region.