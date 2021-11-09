Incredible drone footage has captured 50,000 pelicans stopping over in Israel as they migrate towards Africa.

The birds are believed to have rested and fed themselves in the country for weeks, causing chaos for fish farmers, whose outdoor commercial pools and reservoirs provide abundant food.

Footage shows the massive flock taking over one reservoir, swimming in the water and standing on the banks.

In order to keep the pelicans away from important commercial pools, farmers have been providing them with an alternative feed of unmarketable fish.

