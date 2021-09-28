This is the moment around 10 killer whales were filmed swimming in the same open patch of water in the Antarctic ice. The orcas are seen poking their heads out of the water to search for prey above the surface, a cetacean behaviour known as spyhopping.A dive team had to delay their cold-water training plans after spotting the hungry group."We were about to have our dive team go into the water for training but instead, we got a pod of orcas spyhopping for seals,” said William Harrington, who filmed the spectacle in 2019.