Never before seen footage captures a polar bear hunting a deer in water.

Polish researchers captured the first of its kind incident in Norway during an August expedition on the Svalbard peninsula.

In the clip, the polar bear drags the dead deer ashore to feast on after having drowned it.

Although polar bears are opportunistic hunters, this is the first time they have been captured hunting reindeer.

During her meal, the bear has to ward off scavengers, including polar foxes and birds before covering the remains with rocks and going for a 12-hour sleep.

