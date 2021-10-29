Pope Francis delivered a climate change message to listeners of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, telling them the world must act together, with no hiding behind “borders, barriers or political walls”.

The religious leader called for a “renewed sense of shared responsibility for our world” ahead of the Cop26 conference in Glasgow.

The Pope said: “Climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic have exposed our deep vulnerability and raised numerous doubts and concerns about our economic systems and the way we organise our societies.”

