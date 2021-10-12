Prince Charles has revealed to the BBC that his Aston Martin is fueled by wine and cheese byproducts.

The royal family member told the BBC: “It runs on — can you believe this — surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process.”

The 72-year-old spoke ahead of the UN climate summit scheduled to be held in Scotland in November and said that he understood the frustration the climate campaigners felt but called for “more constructive rather than destructive” methods.

