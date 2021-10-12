Prince Charles will urge nations to take “bold decisions” to help regenerate the planet when he addresses the UN Biodiversity Conference being hosted by China.

The Prince of Wales will deliver his speech remotely at the Cop15 event being staged in a country he has yet to officially visit.

Clarence House has said the prince was invited by China’s President Xi Jinping to offer opening remarks in recognition of his work over the last 50 years raising awareness about climate change.

