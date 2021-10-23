Prince Charles has warned of a “dangerously narrow window of opportunity” to avoid a climate catastrophe and put the planet on a more sustainable path in a video message to world leaders.

The future king was speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative Forum in Riyadh, and just a week before the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, and said nations must “heed the message” from scientists to achieve the Paris Agreement goal of capping global warming at no more than 1.5C.