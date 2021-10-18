Prince Charles has introduced a film featuring six young climate activists talking about the impact of climate change on their communities ahead of Cop26.

The feature, named In Your Hands, will be shown on Sky Kids, Sky News and Sky's streaming platform NOW on 18 October.

"By the time I was a teenager I started to see that if we didn't stop polluting our planet, we would face a dangerous future indeed," the Prince of Wales explained while introducing the film.

"Your future depends upon the future of the planet."

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.