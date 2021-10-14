Prince William has praised Sir David Attenborough for the help he provided in launching the Earthshot Prize and even suggested the iconic TV presenter has a “kick-ass” voice.

“He’s the Yoda [to my Luke Skywalker], although I’m not sure how many kick a** moves he’s got... but his voice is extremely kick-ass,” The Duke of Cambridge told BBC’s Newscast podcast.

“He’s been a constant support through all of this. He’s never once said ‘no’ or ‘I wouldn’t do it like that’. He’s steered in his gentle David way.”

