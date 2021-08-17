A group of friends risked their lives to rescue a dog trapped on debris in the Black Sea off Sinop, Turkey as flooding struck the area on 11 August.

The men formed a human chain and balanced on a piece of wood to reach the puppy.

"One wrong move could have caused us to fall into the sea and drown, but we didn’t want to leave the dog alone,” filmer Emre Kilicaslan told WooGlobe.

Once they carried the pup to dry land, the friends “washed it with clean water and fed it before delivering it to the nearest animal shelter,” he said.