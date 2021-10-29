At least two people have died in severe flooding in Sicily as a powerful cyclonic storm turned roads into rivers and forced shops to close in a major city.

Footage showed water streaming down streets in Catania, a city on the eastern side of the Italian island which has been badly-hit by the floods.

Cars were seen submerged by water and debris littered the streets after torrential rain battered the city.

According to the mayor, Catania has experienced its average yearly rainfall in just 48 hours.