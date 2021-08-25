An endangered frog from South America has gone on display at Chester Zoo for the very first time.

Commonly known as the “scrotum” frog, the Lake Titicaca frog is named after the lake where it lives on the border of Bolivia and Peru.

Experts are studying the frog's behaviour to try to gather new insights as part of the latest conservation efforts for the species.

The creature is thought to be the world's largest aquatic frog and will be the first time the rare species can be seen at the zoo.