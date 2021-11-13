Timelapse footage shared by Vermont Fish and Wildlife on social media shows a number of timber rattlesnakes congregating in their den.

Officials from the state’s nature conservancy scheme have been using trail cameras and microchip tags to monitor activity at sites where the endangered species are denning.

The research aims to give an accurate estimate of Vermont’s timber rattlesnake population and track the species’ progress towards recovery.

As of now, only two distinct populations of rattlers exist statewide.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.