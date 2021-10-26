A coalition of faith charities projected a message onto the Palace of Westminster, calling on the UK to commit to a series of policies during the Cop26 UN climate summit.

The mini campaign asked the Prime Minister to push for other world leaders to commit to limiting average overall global warming to no more than 1.5C.

The projection was staged by Christian charities Christian Aid, Cafod, SCIAF and World Vision, and the multi-faith charity Faith For The Climate.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.