Rescuers in Pakistan raced against time to save a blind dolphin that has strayed into a waterway where it doesn’t belong.

The endangered Indus river dolphin strayed from its freshwater home into a busy canal and had to be lifted out after becoming trapped in nets.

Rescuers then raced to a sanctuary 51 miles away to free it, keeping the mammal’s skin wet to give it the impression of still being in the water.

The Indus river dolphins are being squeezed out of their freshwater habitats in Pakistan by human activity.

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.