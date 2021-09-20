A large-scale rewilding project at the 4,000-acre Wild Ken Hill estate in Norfolk is allowing nature to thrive on unproductive land.

Ponies, cattle and pigs graze the land to create natural pasture which will benefit wildlife, while beavers are establishing natural wetland dynamics.

The team are also using regenerative farming in arable fields to provide food in a sustainable and biodiverse way, restoring healthy soils so they will store carbon and provide natural nutrients for crops instead of synthetic fertilisers. They use cover crops, which prevent the ground being left bare and releasing carbon once the main crop has been harvested.