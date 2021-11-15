A severe thunderstorm moved into the US Northeastern on Saturday, November 13.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that Saturday’s severe storms produced tornados that touched down in both Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Video footage posted on social media shows heavy rain with pea-sized hail and strong wind in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

NWS said multiple power poles were snapped by the tornado and one home was apparently damaged by a fallen tree.

However, there were no injuries reported from this tornado.

