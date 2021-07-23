A four-year-old girl has been filmed doing her bit for the environment, by picking up rubbish from the beaches of Brazil with her father.

Nina Gomes has been described as a “mini-defender of the ocean” by her father, who set up Institito Mar Urbano to fight marine disasters in Rio de Janeiro.

Using a paddle board, Mr Gomes collects waste from Rio’s Guanabara Bay, with his daughter picking up plastic bags and bottles to place into a mesh net.

When asked why she collects the rubbish, Nina replied: “Because [otherwise] fish and turtles die.”