Satellite footage captured lightning striking across the US and Canada.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared fascinating footage capturing sparks of blue flashing underneath moving clouds.

Scores of lightning speckle the clouds as they strike the earth below.

The blue sparkles create larger patches of light as flashes accumulate together and hit the same area while others strike singularly.

The NOAA said on Friday, the GOESEast satellite captured the “visible imagery of a line of thunderstorms erupting over the Upper Midwest and Ontario, Canada” the previous evening.