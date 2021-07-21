A “treasure trove” of fossilised creatures killed as they braced for the impact of a mudslide some 167 million years ago have been discovered in the Cotswolds by a pair of amateur palaeontologists.

Neville and Sally Hollingworth, from Swindon, took to searching for potential sites such as this during the second lockdown by using Google Earth.

It is the biggest collection of Jurassic echinoderms – such as starfish, sea cucumbers and sea urchins – found in the UK and among the best in the world.