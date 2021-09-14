Edinburgh Zoo has welcomed two sloths – the only ones in Scotland – to its newest exhibit. Footage shows the adorable pair, who made their first public appearance on Monday, 13 September, feeding in their new enclosure.

Visitors can now spot the two Linne’s two-toed sloths in a new sloths and armadillos building which is opening gradually to help the animals settle in, the zoo said.

Two-year-old male Moana, nicknamed Mo, and one-year-old female Feira, known as Fe, have joined large hairy armadillos Nymeria and Diogo in the exhibit which teaches zoo-goers about wildlife in South America.