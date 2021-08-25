A hungry sea otter was spotted tucking into a crunchy crab on a beach in Scotland.

Jane Sayliss, who captured the impressive footage, explained how “fantastic” it was to witness the usually “private” animal in its natural habitat.

“I spotted what I thought was a seal nearby. It turned out to be a sea otter with a large crab in its mouth and it came onto the rock right in front of me,” she said.

“It proceeded to crunch away at the crab. It was a fantastic experience to witness such elusive and private animals in their natural environment.”