Harbour, an eight-year-old sea turtle, has "bubble butt syndrome" after being hit by a boat while swimming in the Floridian ocean.

The syndrome occurs from the impact of being hit by a boat.

Air can be driven inside a turtle's shell and can get trapped near the back of the turtle, causing its rear end to float.

Pittsburgh's PPG Aquarium secured small black squared weights to the turtle's shell so he's able to sit down flat on the base of his tank.

The weights ensure the turtle does end up straining his neck from the imbalance.