A seagull found trapped in the grille of a car has been released back into the wild after being rescued.

The herring gull was found stuck behind the grille of a red Mazda 6 parked in a hospital car park in Kent and was likely left tapped after being struck by the unknowing driver.

The RSPCA rescued the bird and found that it had sustained no major injuries, before releasing it back into the wild on Pett Level Beach, alongside a number of other seagulls.