A group that protects seals on a beach has shared footage of a man apparently “taunting” one of the animals, causing it to go back into the sea, as they urged the public to keep their distance.

Images posted on social media by Friends of Horsey Seals show a group of people, with a young child among them, close to seals at Horsey beach in Norfolk.