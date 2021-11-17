The Dunas de Maspalomas Special Nature Reserve, on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria, is being ruined by frisky tourists having sex on its dunes.

In a new paper in the Journal of Environmental Management — Sand, Sun, Sea and Sex with Strangers, the 'five S's — researchers inventoried 298 "sex spots" over a total area of over two square miles.

Researchers documented an increase in condoms discovered in "sex spots" among "the most stabilized and vegetated areas".

Author Patrick Hesp documented giant lizards have “died after eating condoms left behind by pleasure seekers.”

