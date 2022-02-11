Hundreds of sharks filmed swimming in ‘rare’ cluster off Texas coast

Hundreds of spinner sharks have been spotted swimming together in a "rare cluster" off the coast of Texas.

A PHD student at the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation filmed the footage, which shows the massive congregation exploring an artificial reef near Port O'Connor.

According to the Center's Facebook page, groups as large as the one spotted are rare and they also indicate healthy fish populations in the area.

The page added that the sharks didn't show any signs of "predatory behaviour" while being filmed.

