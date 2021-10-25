Rescue operations are underway in Sicily after heavy rains brought flooding to the region.

The Italian fire and rescue service shared a video on social media of crews climbing into a rubber dingy as they went in search of two missing people.

According to AP, they were looking for an elderly couple who left their car on a road near the city of Catania as it was being flooded by water.

Crews conducted hundreds of similar operations across the region over the weekend, mainly to rescue people trapped in homes and cars.

