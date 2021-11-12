A massive sinkhole was opened up in Sicily on Thursday (11 November) which swallowed up some cars around it and threatened a residential block nearby.

Recent heavy rains in the town of Sciacca were blamed for the phenomenon and firefighters had to work through the night to rescue people from flooding on the Italian island.

No casualties were reported after a section of the road collapsed, causing the sinkhole. Fire crews said they carried out more than 100 operations between the cities of Agrigento and Trapani.