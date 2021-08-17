Slovenia is declaring to light the biggest charcoal pile in Europe near the town of Dole pri Litiji in the country’s heartland.

The charcoal pile is four meters high and has a circumference of 42 meters with the inside being a conical space for 300 cubic metres of beech wood and hornbeam.

Joze Sprah of the Slovenian Institute of Forestry said: “This is the biggest (charcoal) pile in Europe and unites very different people. People have come from France, Austria, and Germany which undoubtedly means something for the Slovenian countryside”.