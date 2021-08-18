A three-metre long snake greeted a woman by poking its head out of a supermarket shelf, a video has shown.

Wildlife rescuer Helaina Alati, 25, was at a Sydney store on Monday when the long python appeared only centimetres from her face.

Video captures the moment the snake rigidly hangs its body from the store’s spice shelf.

After making a double-take at the unexpected sight, Ms Alati collected a snake bag before returning to the store to take the creature back to its natural habitat.

She places the snake bag on the bushland floor where the long snake slithers away.