South African officials are investigating a spike in seal deaths along the country’s west coast near Cape Town.

Scores of seal carcasses have washed up on beaches in Cape Town and along the rugged Atlantic Ocean coastline north of the city with several more dead seals seen floating in the water.

James-Brent Styan, a spokesman for the Western Cape province’s environment department, said seal deaths at this time of year were considered normal, but not to this extent.

Malnutrition is thought to be one potential cause.

The provincial government said last week that it had buried almost 200 seals.

