A wildfire has spread through the Fontana area, burning down multiple homes and putting farm animals in danger on Wednesday (August 25th).

Video footage by Fox 11 shows a group of llamas who were stranded as a wildfire spread around them in the Fontana area with fire officials saying the blaze is being fueled by windy and dry conditions.

Winds in the area Wednesday night were expected to gust as high as 25 mph and become northeast winds after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.