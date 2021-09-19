South Lake Tahoe residents who cheered firefighters battling the Caldor Fire on were repaid with appreciation and love as firefighters told them it was "an honour" to defend them.

California's US Forest Service-Pacific Southwest Region returned the love in a Twitter post on September 17, writing, “It’s an honour to defend your community.”

Sharing videos and images of residents lining the streets while holding signs and cheering.

One engine returning from battling Caldor was welcomed home by a procession of cheering locals.

South Lake Tahoe residents gathered on several occasions to applaud fire crews battling the almost 220,000-acre fire after evacuation orders were downgraded.