Distressing footage showcases the destruction done by torrential rains and severe flooding in the town of Lepe, Spain.

Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding in southern Spain, with water rising to waist height and hundreds of buildings being damaged.

This video, filmed by Alejandro Betanzos Coro, shows several cars submerged in floodwater with currently no reports of injuries or deaths.

The filmer said: "La Dana absolutely battered Lepe in a few hours. Here's a view of my street. Many of my neighbors have lost their homes in this flood, their cars were washed away, and whatnot!".