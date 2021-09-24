Spain floods: Streams of water flow down streets in Almendralejo

Flooding in Spain has caused havoc for the southwest of the country with water rising to waist level in many parts and hundreds of buildings being damaged by the deluge.

In the above video, you can see the water gushing down the streets of Almendralejo – not too far from the border with Portugal .

The good news is that the forecast is dry for the next few days, with warmer temperatures meaning the excess water should evaporate soon. There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities caused by the flooding to date, although some schools had to be evacuated.