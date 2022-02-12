Ghost village emerges in Spanish reservoir after drought

A ghost village submerged under a reservoir for 30 years has resurfaced after a major drought emptied a dam on the Spanish border with Portugal.

The village of Aceredo in Spain’s northwestern Galicia region has reemerged from underneath the Limia river for the first time since 1992, when the area was flooded to make way for a reservoir.

The Alto Lindoso reservoir is currently at 15 per cent of its capacity following a drought, which could worsen in the coming weeks, a source from the country’s environment ministry has warned.

