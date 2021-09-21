Drone footage shows the terrifying moment slow-advancing lava flows from Spain’s La Palma volcano engulf, crush or torch homes, trees and structures as they encroach on a neighbourhood.

Molten magma is seen igniting palm trees as glowing rocks tumble into a swimming pool and an artificial reservoir, sending towers of steam billowing high into the sky.

The Canary Islands’ first volcanic eruption on land in 50 years has forced thousands of residents to flee their homes.

Thousands of tremors have shaken the island over the past few weeks, heralding the eruption which began on Sunday on the Cumbre Vieja ridge.