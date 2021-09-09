Watch live as the sun sets over wildfires in Spain

At least 600 people have been evacuated from their homes in the southern Spanish resort town of Estepona on Thursday (9 September) as firefighting teams and planes fought a wildfire that has forced roads to be closed in the region.

Twenty-nine planes and helicopters were scrambled to work with some 250 firefighters to extinguish the blaze – with no injuries yet to be reported by the authorities.

“The fire came very close to us. We have been up all night ready to evacuate. It is very hard to take in,” Lars Christensen, 57, who runs a hotel in Estepona, told The Independent.