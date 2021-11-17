A venomous wolf spider pulls a lid over its hiding space in the ground completely camouflaging it, a bizarre video has shown.

Jade Clancy captured the nightmarish sight in her partner’s house in Southern Tasmania.

In the video, a deep hole is seen dug into the earth before a huge wolf spider pops out of the top.

The fanged creature stretches its hairy legs out before reaching for a circular mound of mud and pulling it over the gap.

After placing it on top, the creature’s hidden space becomes completely camouflaged to any unsuspecting guests.

