A spotted lanternfly invasion is causing issues for farmers and vintners in Virginia after the pests emerged in two counties.

Experts are issuing serious warnings about the species, suggesting people should "show no mercy" to the bug.

While it poses no threat to humans, the lanternfly has already taken out two vineyards in Pennsylvania and there are fears they could do the same in Virginia.

Experts are urging the public to kill any lanternflies they see and report exactly where they were sighted.