Dramatic footage shows strong winds from storm Aurore posing inconvenience for drivers and a pedestrian in Paris, France.

"I was hearing a lot of noise outside because of the storm Aurore, so I decided to take a video of what was happening," the filmer, Laurent Kolb stated.

It has been reported that the powerful Autumn storm in question cut off power to a whopping 250,000 homes in France.

The weather disaster rocked several parts of western Europe, causing disruption in various services and damage to numerous properties in one way or another.

