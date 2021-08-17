Gripping footage shows the moment sky-darkening storm clouds hit right before a noteworthy tornado hit Navarino, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin has spawned at least five reported tornadoes in the past week, causing flooding and power outages.

The breathtaking footage was taken by the filmer, Eric Knudso who said: "Watch this rotating wall cloud and funnel associated with a tornadic storm, This storm produced the Pulaski tornado barely 10 minutes later."

Eric added: "I should also mention that while going through the footage and studying the rotations, I noticed the atmosphere was being absolutely stretched in this case."