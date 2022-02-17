Fallen trees damaged overhead powerlines across parts of the Scottish rail network on Wednesday, as strong winds from Storm Dudley caused travel chaos.

A video shared by Network Rail shows a tree sparking flames from the 25kV power cables as it toppled in the village of Beattock.

Train services were cancelled across parts of the country on Wednesday and early on Thursday after the storm hit the network “really hard”.

The track operator later confirmed that Scotland’s railway was “back in business” by 10:00am.

